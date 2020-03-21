Jordan enforces curfew to curb coronavirus

By Laith al-Junaidi

AMMAN (AA) – Sirens wailed across Jordan on Saturday at the start of a nation-wide curfew to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus.



The curfew entered into force at 07.00 a.m. local time (0500GMT) and would remain until further notice.



Violators of the around-the-clock curfew can be jailed up to one year, according to the Jordanian army.



So far, Jordanian authorities have reported 85 coronavirus cases, including one recovery.



The virus, which emerged in Wuhan, China last December, has spread to at least 166 countries and territories, killing more than 11,000.