Jordan, Palestine demand international community stop Israeli attacks

By Laith Al-jnaidi and Ekrem Biceroglu

AMMAN, Jordan (AA) – Jordan and Palestine demanded early Sunday that the international community stop Israel's violations on Al-Aqsa.

Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and his Palestinian counterpart Riyad al-Maliki discussed in a telephone call that the occupying Israeli administration was responsible for dangerous tensions rising in occupied East Jerusalem.

The ministers cited attacks by Israel were a clear violation of international law and that Jerusalem was a red line.

They demanded that the international community pressure Israel into ending their increasing violations and said Arabian foreign ministers are getting ready to have an emergency meeting next week regarding the situation in Jerusalem.

Palestinians in Jerusalem in recent days have protested in solidarity with residents of the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood amid clashes with Israeli police.

Protests came as the Israeli Central Court in East Jerusalem approved a decision to evict seven Palestinian families from their homes in favor of Israeli settlers at the beginning of 2021.

Israeli police engaged worshippers in Al-Aqsa on Friday night during tarawih prayer with stun grenades and rubber bullets.

Israeli police attempted to disperse worshippers inside the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound Friday evening, using stun grenades and gas bombs.

Women were also targeted by Israeli forces, according to witnesses.

Al-Aqsa Mosque is the world's third-holiest site for Muslims. Jews call the area the "Temple Mount," claiming it was the site of two Jewish temples in ancient times.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem, where Al-Aqsa is located, during the 1967 Arab-Israeli war. It annexed the entire city in 1980, in a move never recognized by the international community.

Palestinian Red Crescent confirmed that at least 285 Palestinians have been injured so far in conflicts.

* Writing by Dilan Pamuk in Ankara