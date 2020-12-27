Jordan records 2 cases of the new COVID-19 strain

AMMAN (AA) – The first two cases in Jordan of a mutated novel coronavirus strain have emerged, the country's top health official said Sunday.

Health Minister Nazir Obeidat clarified that the two infected individuals were in "excellent" health. Both had returned from the UK, where the strain was first reported.

In another statement, the Ministry of Health said it had recorded 29 deaths due to COVID-19 and 1,590 new infections, in addition to 2,863 recovered patients.

It added that the total number of COVID-19 infections had risen to 287,946, including 3,758 deaths and 261,514 recoveries.

– Qatar

In Qatar, meanwhile, the Ministry of Health recorded 159 new cases of COVID-19 and 179 recovered ones.

The ministry indicated in a statement that the total number of COVID-19 infections had risen to 143,062, including 244 deaths and 140,866 recoveries.

Over 80.6 million cases have been reported worldwide, with more than 45.5 million recoveries, according to figures compiled by the US' Johns Hopkins University.

*Mohmmed Ragawi contributed to this report from Ankara