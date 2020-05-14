Jordanian MP supports Palestinians’ right of return

By Laith Al-jnaidi, Hacer Baser

AMMAN (AA) – The people of Palestine do not have any alternative other than the right to return home, a Jordanian lawmaker said Thursday.

Yahya Al-Saud, who is also the chairman of the Palestine Committee in the Jordanian parliament, told Anadolu Agency that resistance is a legitimate right to protect the Palestinian people.

“No matter how long the invasion lasts, it will end,” Al-Saud added.

His remarks came a day before Palestinian preparations to mark Nakba Day on Friday.

For many Palestinians, the right to return to their homes in historical Palestine is not just a key political demand but a fundamental human right.

Marked on May 15 every year, Nakba Day commemorates the expulsion in 1948 of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians from their homes in historical Palestine to make way for the new state of Israel.