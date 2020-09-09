Jordan's king meets with French president in Paris

By Laith Al-jnaidi

AMMAN (AA) – Jordan's King Abdullah II met Tuesday with French President Emmanuel Macron at Elysee Palace in the capital Paris.

The two leaders discussed the issue of Palestine and the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic and humanitarian impacts, according to a statement by the Kingdom.

Macron and Abdullah also pledged to enhance bilateral relations and to continue coordination on the two countries’ joint interests, the statement added.

Abdullah highlighted in the meeting that there is a need for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with its capital in East Jerusalem based on the 1967 borders for a just resolution of the issue.

The majority of the international community including European Union member states does not recognize Israel’s sovereignty over territories it has occupied since 1967.

Meanwhile, Macron hailed Abdullah for his efforts towards maintaining peace in the region and the world.