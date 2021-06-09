Jordan's stance is clear on Palestine: King

By Laith Al-jinaidi and Hamdi Yildiz

AMMAN, Jordan (AA) – The King of Jordan said Tuesday that a conspiracy was plotted to weaken the Palestinian cause and against his country but they were able to overcome it.

In a statement issued by the Royal Diwan, or main executive office of the king, Abdullah II said his country's stance on Palestine was clear and stable and that Jordan would continue to provide all sorts of support possible for Palestinians.

He added that negotiations with ally countries as well as the US and European countries were continuing to help Palestine reach a comprehensive and fair solution.

Jordan has been leading and participating in discussions that aim to open a political horizon to end the decades-long Israeli occupation of the Palestinian territories.

*Writing by Dilan Pamuk in Ankara