Journalist dies in clashes btw. army, Houthis in Yemen

By Muhammed Semiz

ISTANBUL (AA) – A Yemeni journalist died Friday during clashes between government forces and Iranian-backed Houthis in southwestern Yemen.

Freelance journalist Hisham al-Baqiri died while on duty at a front in Taiz province, Yemeni Information Minister Muammar al-Iryani said on Twitter.

Al-Baqiri previously worked for international and local media organizations.

The Houthis have yet to comment.

In recent days, violent clashes between the army and Houthi militias have been witnessed in Taiz where both sides have areas of control.

Yemen has been ravaged by violence and instability since 2014, when Houthi rebels captured much of the country, including the capital, Sana’a.

A Saudi-led coalition aimed at reinstating the government worsened the situation, causing one of the world’s worst man-made humanitarian crises.

Thirty million people, 80% of the population, need humanitarian assistance and protection, according to estimates.

*Writing by Zehra Nur Duz