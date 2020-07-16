Journalist union condemns Israel for detaining reporter

By Gülsen Topcu and Lubabe Zukan

RAMALLAH (AA) – The Palestinian Journalists’ Syndicate condemned Wednesday the detention of a Palestinian correspondent from Anadolu Agency for three hours by the Israeli army.

Kays Ebu Semra, a Palestinian writer for the Turkish news agency, was on her way to a story in Ramallah, the West Bank when she was detained at an Israeli checkpoint.

The union said the army questioned, handcuffed and blindfolded the reporter.

Ebu Semra was freed after enduring hours of detention and questioning.