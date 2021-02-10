Juventus book place in Italian Cup final

By Baris Seckin

ROME (AA) – Juventus qualified for the 2021 Coppa Italia final despite drawing 0-0 with Inter Milan in Tuesday's semifinal second leg.

The Turin-based club won the first leg 2-1 in Milan, with the goalless draw at Allianz Stadium allowing them to advance.

Juventus is the most successful club in the local tournament, winning the Italian Cup 13 times.

The "Bianconeri" (The Black and Whites) will play their 20th Cup final.

Juve last won the title in 2018.

Juventus' Turkish central defender Merih Demiral played the entire match against Inter.

The Black and Whites will face either Atalanta or Napoli in the final.

The Atalanta-Napoli clash will be played at Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo on Wednesday evening.

Napoli are the 2020 Italian Cup champions.