By Emre Asikci

ISTANBUL (AA) – Juventus got a 3-1 road win over Cagliari on Sunday in an Italian Serie A game.

Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo scored a hat-trick in the first half of the game at Sardegna Arena.

Argentine forward Giovanni Simeone netted the sole goal for Cagliari.

Following the game, Juventus are in the number three spot with 55 points while Cagliari are in 17th place with 22 points.