Juventus owns Italy, winning 9 straight league titles in row

By Can Erozden

ANKARA (AA) – Juventus is the reigning champion of the Italian top-tier Serie A football division as the Turin club recently bagged its ninth straight league title.

The title gave Juventus 36 league trophies as it doubled the gap against rivals AC Milan and Inter Milan.

The Milan clubs each have 18 titles.

No other Italian clubs have been able to oust Juventus from its winning spot in Serie A campaigns since the 2011-12 season.

During its domination, It has had three different Italian head coaches: Antonio Conte, Massimiliano Allegri and Maurizio Sarri but has always won the league since 2012

– Juventus rebuilds in 2006-2011

The Turin club was troubled by a "Calciopoli" match-fixing scandal in Serie A in 2006 as it faced serious sanctions afterward.

Juve was stripped of the 2005 and 2006 titles when club executives were found to be involved in the scandal.

Juventus was relegated to the second-tier Serie B with point deductions but won there in 2007 to return to the top league.

In 2007-2011, Juventus displayed an average performance as the team was in the rebuilding process.

It moved to its new home, the Allianz Stadium in 2011 and demolished Delle Alpi in 2009.

The Allianz Stadium was constructed on the site of Delle Alpi.

A long term project for Juventus was kicked off when it signed Conte in 2011 to manage the senior team.

The first team was reinforced with players such as legend Andrea Pirlo, Swiss defender Stephan Lichtsteiner, French midfielder Paul Pogba, Chilean midfielder Arturo Vidal and Argentine forward Carlos Tevez during the Conte era.

Gianluigi Buffon, Alessandro Del Piero, Giorgio Chiellini, Claudio Marchisio and Pirlo led Juventus to the 2012 title signaling Juventus return.

In addition to the 2012 victory, Conte's men were the Italian champions in 2013 and 2014.

– Allegri replaces Conte

Former AC Milan head coach Allegri was hired in 2014 after Conte's leave.

Allegri's won the Italian league for five years from 2015-2019.

The 52-year-old previously claimed the local title with AC Milan in 2011.

Allegri's term ended last year as Sarri was appointed to lead the team.

– Sarri leads Juve to 2020 title

A former Napoli and Chelsea head coach, Sarri joined Juventus in the summer of 2019.

He was under fire after losing the Italian Super Cup to Lazio and Italian Cup final to Napoli.

But the 2020 league victory got Sarri off the hook when he won his first-ever Italian league title.

– Chiellini: Key player in dominated years

Juventus' Italian captain Giorgio Chiellini has been an active player for the team during the years the club reigned in Italian division.

Chiellini, 35, won nine titles since 2012.

He was playing alongside fellow Italian Leonardo Bonucci.

Bonucci helped Juve win eight titles but he spent the 2017-18 season at AC Milan.

Goalkeeper Buffon, 42, was an integral part of Juventus for years but went to Paris Saint-Germain in the 2018-19 season.

Buffon earned 10 league titles with the Turin club.

– Ronaldo scores 31 league goals

Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has surely been the main actor for Juventus' latest local achievement.

Still an offensive threat, the 35-year-old was on fire this season, producing 31 goals in 32 Serie A appearances.

Last season he was also the Italian champion with Juventus.