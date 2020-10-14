Juventus squad in quarantine after COVID-19 case

By Can Erozden

ANKARA (AA) – The entire squad of Italian football club Juventus was put under quarantine after one of their players tested positive for novel coronavirus on Wednesday.

"In compliance with the regulations and the protocol, the team group enters fiduciary isolation this evening," the Turin based club said in a statement after Weston McKennie's positive test result.

"This procedure will allow all subjects negative to the controls to carry out regular training and match activities, but will not allow contact with the outside of the group."

Playing in the center of the park, US international McKennie, 22, joined Juventus from German club Schalke in September.

On Tuesday, Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldo — another Juventus player — also tested positive for the novel infection, the Portuguese Football Federation confirmed.

Therefore, he will not play in today's UEFA Nations League match against Sweden.

Juventus said Ronaldo has returned to Italy from Portugal in an authorized medical flight, "and will continue his fiduciary isolation at his home."