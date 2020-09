Kaliforniya’da kontrol altına alınamayan orman yangınları etkisini sürdürüyor

Intense heat from the 73,278-acre Big Creek fire near Fresno, California has produced not just smoke, but something called a pyrocumulonimbus cloud, which resembles the aftermath of an atomic explosion [read more, with credits to the pictures: https://t.co/PxUKhH9aou] pic.twitter.com/xEt4Yjb2LF

— Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) September 7, 2020