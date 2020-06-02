Karl Toko Ekambi signs permanent contract with Lyon

By Muhammed Enes Calli

ANKARA (AA) – The French football club Olympique Lyon took up the option to sign forward Karl Toko Ekambi from Villarreal of Spain on a permanent basis.

The 27-year-old forward inked a four-year contract with the French club on Tuesday.

''This taking of the purchase option follows a loan deal that was agreed in January 2020. It amounts to €11.5 million to which can be added a maximum of €4 million in incentives as well as a sell-on clause of 15% on a possible future transfer (50% if the transfer takes place before September 15, 2020),'' Lyon said.

Ekambi joined Olympique Lyon on loan in January 2020. He scored 2 goals in 12 goals for the French club.