Kashmir sees over 100 new virus cases in highest spike

By Nusrat Sidiq

SRINAGAR, Jammu and Kashmir (AA) – The number of coronavirus cases in Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir passed 1,100 on Saturday after the region’s highest single-day spike to date.

The overall count rose to 1,121 after 108 more people, including 12 pregnant women, tested positive for COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, according to a government update.

One more fatality raised the death toll to 12, while recoveries stand at 542.

The COVID-19 patient who died was a 70-year-old man from the central Budgam district.

“He died due to comorbidities as he was a heart disease patient too. We had taken his samples for the COVID-19 test and the results came back positive today,” said Dr. Farooq Jan, the medical superintendent of SKIMS Hospital in Srinagar.

According to the government update, 76,191 people have been tested for COVID-19 in the region so far, and 109,092 are under observation.

– Disputed region

Kashmir is held by India and Pakistan in parts and claimed both in full. A small sliver of Kashmir is also held by China.

Since they were partitioned in 1947, the two countries have fought three wars – in 1948, 1965 and 1971 – two of them over Kashmir.

Some Kashmiri groups in Jammu and Kashmir have been fighting against Indian rule for independence, or unification with neighboring Pakistan.

According to several human rights organizations, thousands of people have reportedly been killed in the conflict in the region since 1989.