Kayserispor hire former Romanian player as manager

Yazan:
Alaturka Online
-

By Can Erozden

ANKARA (AA) – Turkish football club Hes Kablo Kayserispor appointed Romanian national Dan Petrescu as their new manager Sunday.

The Super Lig club from central Turkey said on Twitter that it signed a deal with Petrescu for one-and-a-half plus one year.

Kayserispor on social media wished Petrescu and his staff good luck and success.

Petrescu, 53, was a Chelsea right back from 1996-2000.

He separately played for his native Romania in the 1994 and 1998 FIFA World Cup tournaments.

– Gaziantep FK sack Sumudica

Another Super Lig club, Gaziantep FK, fired Romanian manager Marius Sumudica earlier Sunday.

The club said in a statement that it parted ways with Sumudica on mutual agreement. The 49-year-old managed Gaziantep FK's first team for nearly 1.5 seasons.

It thanked Sumudica for his contributions to the team and wished him success in his career.

Advertisements

ALATURKA AİLESİ ÜYELERİ NE DİYOR?