Kayserispor hire former Romanian player as manager

By Can Erozden

ANKARA (AA) – Turkish football club Hes Kablo Kayserispor appointed Romanian national Dan Petrescu as their new manager Sunday.

The Super Lig club from central Turkey said on Twitter that it signed a deal with Petrescu for one-and-a-half plus one year.

Kayserispor on social media wished Petrescu and his staff good luck and success.

Petrescu, 53, was a Chelsea right back from 1996-2000.

He separately played for his native Romania in the 1994 and 1998 FIFA World Cup tournaments.

– Gaziantep FK sack Sumudica

Another Super Lig club, Gaziantep FK, fired Romanian manager Marius Sumudica earlier Sunday.

The club said in a statement that it parted ways with Sumudica on mutual agreement. The 49-year-old managed Gaziantep FK's first team for nearly 1.5 seasons.

It thanked Sumudica for his contributions to the team and wished him success in his career.