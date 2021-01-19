Kazakhstan forms new Cabinet after parliamentary polls

By Meiramgul Kussainova

NUR SULTAN, Kazakhstan (AA) – Kazakhstan formed a new government Monday following parliamentary elections on Jan.10.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a decree on the establishment of a new Cabinet under Askar Mamin, who will continue serving as the country’s prime minister.

Alikhan Smailov, Roman Sklyar and Yeraly Tugzhanov have once again been appointed deputy prime ministers. While continuing to serve as foreign minister, Mukhtar Tleuberdi will also serve as deputy prime minister under the new Cabinet.

Aset Irgaliyev became the national economy minister and Serik Shapkenov the labor and social protection minister.

Ministers who maintained their posts in the new Cabinet include Interior Minister Yerlan Turgumbayev, Defense Minister Nurlan Yermekbayev, Energy Minister Nurlan Nogayev, Information and Social Development Minister Aida Balayeva, Agriculture Minister Saparhan Omarov, Justice Minister Marat Beketayev, Education and Science Minister Ashat Aimagambetov, Health Minister Alexey Tsoy, Industry and Infrastructure Development Minister Beibut Atamkulov, Finance Minister Yerulan Jamaubayev, Culture and Sports Minister Aktoty Raimkulova, Trade and Integration Minister Bakhyt Sultanov, Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry Minister Bagdat Musin, Environment and Natural Resources Minister Magzum Myrzagaliyev and Emergency Situations Minister Yuriy İlyin.

The former government resigned on Jan. 15 following elections to form the new government.

*Writing by Sena Guler