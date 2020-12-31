Kenya confirms 207 new COVID-19 infections

ANKARA (AA) – Kenya reported three more COVID-19-related deaths and 207 new infections over the past 24 hours, the country’s health authorities said on Thursday.

“3 patients have succumbed to the disease bringing the cumulative fatalities to 1,670,” a Health Ministry update said.

The new infections bring the total number of cases in the country to 96,458, over a total of 1,046,667 tests conducted in the country, it said.

The capital Nairobi remains the most affected county with 93 infections on Thursday, followed by Bungoma with 16 infections and Uasin Gishu with 14 infections, according to the ministry.

Some 262 patients recovered over the past day, bringing the total number of confirmed recoveries across Kenya to 78,737.