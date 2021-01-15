Kenya confirms 3 more COVID-19 deaths, 166 infections

ANKARA (AA) – Kenya’s health ministry confirmed three more coronavirus fatalities Friday and 166 new infections.

The nationwide death toll stands at 1,726, while infections hit 98,859, the ministry tweeted.

Recoveries increased 262 to 82,195.

New infections were discovered in a sample size of 7,077 that were tested in the past 24 hours, bringing the number of COVID-19 tests in the country of more than 55 million people to 1,114,198.

Kenya has seen a second wave of infections in recent weeks, with the capital, Nairobi, being the area hit hardest.

President Uhuru Kenyatta extended a nationwide nighttime curfew earlier this month to March 12.

In an executive order, he also announced a 60-day ban on all gatherings, except funerals and weddings for up to 150 people.

While schools opened last week, there is a 90-day ban on extracurricular activities, including sports, drama, music and exchange visits.

