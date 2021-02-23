Kenya confirms 4 more COVID deaths, 105 infections

ANKARA (AA) – Kenya’s Health Ministry confirmed four new COVID-19 related deaths and 105 infections Monday.

“Sadly, four patients have succumbed to the disease, pushing our cumulative fatalities to 1,827,” the ministry tweeted.

The latest confirmed infections — 88 Kenyans and 17 foreigners — were detected out of a sample size of 3,573 tested in the last 24 hours, bringing the tally of confirmed infections so far to 104,306, it added.

The ministry updated the cumulative number of tests for COVID-19 across the country of over 54 million people to 1,269,346.

“On a positive note, 49 patients have recovered from the disease, 34 from home-based and isolation care while 15 are from various health facilities. Total recoveries now stand at 85,626,” it said.

In late January, the ministry announced that it would vaccinate 1.25 million people for COVID-19 between February and June, “when it is expected that global vaccine stocks will be limited.”

Health officials also announced the intention to build a capacity of more than 23,000 health care workers, including 8,000 health volunteers in areas of vaccine administration, logistics management, data capture, reporting and monitoring.