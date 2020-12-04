Kenya confirms 866 new COVID-19 cases

ANKARA (AA) – Kenya on Friday reported 866 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry said.

“Today, 866 people have tested positive for the virus, from a sample size of 7,815 tested in the last 24 hours, bringing to 87,249 the number of confirmed positive cases in the country,” the ministry wrote on twitter.

“The cumulative tests are now 919,411,” it said.

The new virus patients included 828 Kenyans and 38 foreigners, the ministry added.

It said some 322 patients have recovered over the past day, bringing the total number of recoveries from COVID-19 to 68,110.

“Unfortunately, 6 patients have succumbed to the disease bringing the cumulative fatalities to 1,506,” the ministry added.​​​​​​​