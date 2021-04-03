Kenya confirms new 19 coronavirus deaths, 1,851 cases

ANKARA (AA) – Kenya’s Ministry of Health (MOH) on Friday confirmed 19 coronavirus-related deaths and 1,851 infections while conducting 9,676 tests in the last 24 hours amid the country’s third wave of the pandemic.

Total fatalities is now 2,186 while the tally of confirmed infections stands at 136,893, according to the MOH’s latest update.

Authorities have conducted 1,504,453 COVID-19 tests in the country of almost 55 million since March 2020, the MOH confirmed.

Regarding recoveries from the virus, the MOH said 363 new recoveries have been registered, bringing that number to 93,430.

With the ongoing spike in the number of victims, the National Emergency Response Committee on Coronavirus on Friday issued relevant resolutions including an increase in COVID-19 testing capacity, “closing the window of private sector importation, distribution and administration of vaccines until such a time when it is confident that there is greater transparency and accountability in the entire process in the interest of public health safety,” as well as acquiring “more vaccines through either the COVAX Facility, Africa CDC Platform, or bilateral arrangements.”