Kenya elected non-permanent UN Security Council member

By Andrew Wasike

NAIROBI, Kenya (AA) – Kenya on Thursday won a United Nations Security Council seat as a non-permanent member after thrashing Djibouti in the second round of voting.

Out of the 193 member countries, 191 voted, and the East African nation of Kenya won 129 votes beating Djibouti, a Horn of Africa nation, which only garnered 62 votes.

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta welcomed the resounding victory for his country which will open Kenya to contribute to critical global peace and security resolutions.

Kenyatta described Kenya's win as a demonstration of the country's growing profile and influence in the community of nations as a steadfast and dependable development partner, thanking the African Union for the endorsement as the continent's flag bearer in the contest.

Kenya will now be able to speak on behalf of Africa to come up with reforms and policies that favor the African continent.

Kenya's term will begin in January 2021. The country has been away from the highly coveted seat for 23 years, last serving as a non-permanent member between 1997-1998.

Kenya joins elected members — India, Ireland, Mexico, and Norway that enter the UN Security Council at a crucial time to contribute to global conversations that entail peace and security, climate change, gender issues, human rights, and international development among other functions.