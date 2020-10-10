Kenya: President urges to join 3-day interfaith prayers

By Andrew Wasike

NAIROBI, Kenya (AA) – The Kenyan president declared Saturday a national holiday to encourage as many people as possible to participate in a three-day national prayer weekend which started on Friday.

Kenyan leader Uhuru Kenyatta led the East African country in prayers on Saturday encouraging his compatriots to pray for the country in their usual places of worship in compliance with COVID-19 containment protocols.

People from all faiths gathered at a ceremony at the State House in the Kenyan capital Nairobi where for the whole day they led the entire country in an inter-faith prayer service broadcast live on all leading televisions, radios, and digital media platforms.

Kenyatta asked for forgiveness for all those whom he has wronged, and extended an olive branch to those who have wronged him, as a call for reconciliation.

“Today is our day of repentance, so, I am asking everyone, if there is anyone that I have wronged, I am asking for forgiveness, and if any of you has wronged me, I forgive them”.

“I thank all our religious leaders from the churches to the mosques to the temples who have come to lead the entire nation in prayers today, we deeply appreciate”.

The Kenyan president appreciated the efforts of the country's health workers who have lost their lives and put their lives at risk in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.