Kenya reports 3 new COVID-19 deaths, over 300 cases

ANKARA (AA) – Kenya on Monday confirmed three new COVID-19-related deaths and 337 new infections in the past 24 hours.

The new cases pushed the death toll to 1,879 and the number of infections to 109,164, with 87,623 recoveries, according to the Health Ministry.

The cumulative COVID-19 tests conducted across the country of almost 55 million people reached 1.3 million since March last year, according to the ministry.

The first phase of COVID-19 vaccination campaign started in the East African country on Friday for frontline health workers, teachers and security personnel.

Kenya on Wednesday received over one million doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine through the global COVAX facility.