Kenya, Rwanda resume international flights

By Andrew Wasike and James Tasamba

NAIROBI, Kenya/KIGALI, Rwanda (AA) – Kenya's flag carrier resumed international flights on Saturday amid a surge in novel coronavirus cases.

Kenya Airways' first flight took off from the capital Nairobi to London, with CEO Allan Kilavuka telling journalists that the carrier was ready for the international market as it had been observing health and safety measures put in place when domestic flights resumed on July 15.

Foreign Ministry Chief Administrative Secretary Ababu Namwamba said Kenya Airways' operations were vital to boost the country's economy and bilateral ties with foreign nations. He assured all passengers' safety from the novel coronavirus, adding that Kenya would review all safety guidelines every three months.

He added that travelers from the UK, Italy, Qatar, Germany, France, the Netherlands, the UAE and the US except the states of Florida, Texas and California, would be exempt from quarantine upon entering the East African country.

– Rwanda flies to Dubai

Rwanda on Saturday reopened its airports as measures took effect for all arrivals to test negative for the coronavirus within 72 hours of departures.

The Rwanda Biomedical Center issued orders for all travelers landing in the country to be screened upon entry and administered a second test to confirm the negative results, with results to be delivered within 24 hours as passengers stay at designated hotels.

Sabin Nsanzimana, the director-general of the Rwanda Biomedical Center, said the country was prepared to resume flights based on an assessment of the health situation.

RwandAir, the country's flag carrier, restarted flights from Kigali International Airport in the capital to Dubai in the UAE.