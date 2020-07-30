Kenya: Schools, colleges to remain shut till 2021

ANKARA (AA) – Basic education learning institutions such as schools and colleges in Kenya will remain closed till 2021 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, authorities announced on Thursday.

In a statement following a consultative meeting, the Ministry of Education said all stakeholders agreed to reopen the institutions in January 2021.

Universities, meanwhile, it said, should continue "offering virtual learning [opportunities], examinations and virtual graduations" but in strict adherence to quality measures.

It said that all institutions should make arrangements to reopen "face-to-face teaching, learning and research" but a final decision in this regard will be made in consultation with the Ministry of Health.

This is because, the statement said, the current pandemic situation "has been worsening."

Earlier, the ministry had resolved on a phased reopening of learning institutions from Sept. 1.

The virus has so far infected 19,125, and killed 311 people in the East African country, according to the latest figures by US-based John Hopkins University.