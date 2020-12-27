Kenya sees decline in COVID-19 cases

ANKARA (AA) – Kenya saw a decline in coronavirus cases on Sunday as 80 more people tested positive for COVID-19, 50 less than Saturday.

Eighty people tested positive for the virus from a sample size of 1,601, the Health Ministry announced. It said 425 patients also recovered, whereas three succumbed to the novel disease.

The new additions bring the total caseload in the East African country to 95,923, including 1,658 deaths and 77,423 recoveries.

On Saturday, Kenya had registered 130 infections, two related deaths and 187 recoveries.

The highest daily infections tally of 1,554 was recorded on Nov. 27, and the number of cases is falling since then.

The government has ordered 24 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine from Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, according to Patrick Amoth, the acting director of health, which are expected to arrive early next year.