Kenya waterbus with 20 passengers capsizes

By Andrew Wasike

NAIROBI, Kenya (AA) – A water-bus carrying 20 people capsized Saturday in the Usenge region in western Kenya, authorities said Saturday.

The boat capsized because of strong winds presumed to have been caused by storms and rains which have been pounding the East African nation for the past two months as it experiences its long rains season.

Bondo Deputy County Commissioner Tom Macheneri told reporters that two speed boats responded to a distress call from the lake region and managed to save all of the passengers who were on board.

"They were all wearing life vests,” he said. “According to information reaching is right now all 20 people were rescued.”

Kenya is currently in its long rains season which lasts from March to May.

More than 30 people have been killed by flash floods and landslides in the past month.

Five police officers were killed Friday in flash floods in the Rift Valley.