Kenyan leader signs tax bill to help fight coronavirus

By Andrew Wasike

NAIROBI, Kenya (AA) – Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta signed various tax bills Saturday with major tax relief to Kenyans to shield them and the economy from effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Tax Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2020 includes a 100% pay as you earn (PAYE) tax relief for those earning less than 28,000 Kenya shillings ($280) per month.

Other tax-related laws that have been amended include, “the Income Tax Act (CAP 470), the Value Added Tax Act of 2013, the Excise Duty Act (2015), the Tax Procedures Act (2015), Miscellaneous Levies and Fees Act (2016) and the Retirement Benefits Act (1997).”

The presidency said the new “law amends several statutes to cushion the economy and Kenyans against the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic as announced by the Head of State.”

While making the announcement Kenyatta dismissed any plans by UK based researchers to test a vaccine in Kenya as has been widely reported in international media.

Kenyatta announced he extended a dawn to dusk curfew by 21 days.

As of Saturday, Kenya had 343 COVID-19 cases after 13 more people tested positive, with the coronavirus death toll remaining unchanged at 14.