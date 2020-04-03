Kenyan official arrested for refusing quarantine

By Andrew Wasike

NAIROBI, Kenya (AA) – A Kenya officials was arrested Friday for refusing to self-quarantine and potentially exposing dozens to the coronavirus.

Deputy Governor of Kilifi County Gideon Saburi was shown on televion as he was taken in handcuffs from the Coast General Hospital by detectives to a police station along the Kenyan coast.

Health Minister Mutahi Kagwe announced that Saburi recovered from the virus after testing positive but ordered his arrest him for being reckless and ignoring a quarantine to contain the virus.

“The deputy governor has recovered from coronavirus but now what follows is that he must face the law,” he said.

After arriving in Kenya from Germany, Saburi held meetings and public community gatherings for two weeks, exposing the public to the viral disease. He was forcefully placed into isolation.

William Kamoti, an MP from Rabai, Kilifi who was in contact with Saburi, also tested positive.

The development came as Kenya recorded its fourth COVID-19 death — a 6-year-old with preexisting health conditions.

To date, there are 122 cases recorded in the east African nation after 12 people — 11 Kenyans and one Somali national — tested positive for the virus.