Kenya's coronavirus case count tops 89,000

ANKARA (AA) – Over 500 more infections have taken Kenya’s COVID-19 tally past 89,000, the country’s Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

The death toll increased by 14 to reach 1,545, according to the latest figures.

“Today, 521 people have tested positive for the virus, from a sample size of 4,721 tested in the last 24 hours, bringing to 89,100 the number of confirmed positive cases in the country,” the ministry said.

The total number of tests done in Kenya to date is now at 938,936, it added.

Recoveries in the country increased by 425 to reach 69,839, according to the latest figures.

Across the world, COVID-19 has claimed over 1.55 million lives since last December.

The number of infections is nearing 68 million, while recoveries stand at over 43.72 million, according to latest figures from the US’ Johns Hopkins University.