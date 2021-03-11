Kjaer's late goal helps Milan draw with Man Utd

By Muhammed Enes Calli

ANKARA (AA) – Manchester United drew 1-1 with Milan on Thursday in the Europa League last 16 first leg at home.

Amad Diallo broke the deadlock for the home side in the 50th minute after the first half ended 0-0 at Old Trafford.

Simon Kjaer equalized the score in stoppage time to help Milan bag a narrow advantage for the second leg.

Results in Europa League last 16 first leg:

Manchester United – Milan: 1-1

Slavia Prague – Rangers: 1-1

Dynamo Kiev – Villarreal: 0-2

Ajax – Young Boys: 3-0