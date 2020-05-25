Knicks legend Patrick Ewing discharged from hospital

By Muhammed Enes Calli

ANKARA (AA) – NBA franchise New York Knicks legendary player Patrick Ewing was released from the hospital on Monday after he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

"My father is now [at] home and getting better. We'll continue to watch his symptoms and follow the CDC [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] guidelines. I hope everyone continues to stay safe and protect yourselves and your loved ones,'' Ewing's son Patrick Aloysius Ewing said.

Ewing announced earlier on Saturday that he had contracted COVID-19.

Having played 15 years for the Knicks, the 59-year-old former center was known as a Knicks legend.

He has been coaching the Georgetown University men's basketball team, the Georgetown Hoyas, since 2017.