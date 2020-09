Muhammed Enes Calli

ANKARA (AA) – Koray Gunter, the German center back of Turkish descent, completed his permanent move to Serie A club Hellas Verona from Genoa on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old defender has inked a 3-year contract, the Italian club confirmed.

Gunter moved to Verona on one-year loan in July 2019, and played 33 games in all competitions during this time.

He also represented Turkish club Galatasaray in 50 matches between 2014 and 2018.