Kosovo: Left-wing opposition set to win polls

By Talha Ozturk

BELGRADE, Serbia (AA) – Kosovars voted in snap polls Sunday to choose new members of the country’s 120-seat parliament, with the socialist Self-Determination Movement (LVV) led by Albin Kurti leading with 48.26% based on 54% of the votes counted, according to the Central Election Commission (CIK).

Polling stations closed Sunday evening following the second parliamentary election in 18 months.

According to the latest data on the CIK’s website, the Democratic Party of Kosovo (PDK) is in second place with 18.27%, while the Democratic League of Kosovo (LDK) is third with 13.67%.

The Alliance for the Future of Kosovo (AAK) is fourth with 7.96%, and NISMA has 2.59%.

Turnout was 47% and the voting process took place smoothly.

Polling stations opened at 7 a.m. local time (0600GMT) and closed at 7 p.m. (1800GMT).