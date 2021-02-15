Kosovo: Opposition leader declares victory in elections

By Talha Ozturk and Abdula Berisha

BELGRADE, Serbia (AA) – Kosovo's left-wing opposition leader Albin Kurti declared victory early Monday in the country's sixth general elections.

Kurti, who leads the socialist Self-Determination Movement (LVV) party, made the announcement during a press conference at the party’s headquarters.

"This great victory tonight is just an opportunity for us to start the change we want. We will not retaliate against anyone, but we will demand responsibility for everyone and everywhere, so justice without revenge," he said.

Kosovars voted in snap polls Sunday to choose new members of the country’s 120-seat parliament, with the LVV leading with 48.10% based on 75% of the votes counted, according to the Central Election Commission (CIK).

Polling stations closed Sunday evening following the second parliamentary election in 18 months.

According to the latest data on the CIK’s website, the Democratic Party of Kosovo (PDK) is in second place with 17.56%, while the Democratic League of Kosovo (LDK) is third with 13.32%.

The Alliance for the Future of Kosovo (AAK) is fourth with 7.96% and NISMA has 2.59%.

Turnout was 47% and the voting process took place smoothly.

Polling stations opened at 7 a.m. local time (0600GMT) and closed at 7 p.m. (1800GMT).

The Assembly of Kosovo is made up of 120 deputies, 10 of whom are representatives of the Serbian community and 10 from other minority communities.

The Turkish community has two seats in parliament.

In Kosovo's last general election in 2019, the turnout was 45%.

The former Serbian province of Kosovo declared independence on Feb. 17, 2008 and is recognized by more than 100 countries, including the US, the UK, France, Germany and Turkey.