Kosovo PM tests positive for COVID-19

By Talha Ozturk

BELGRADE, Serbia (AA) – Kosovo Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti announced Sunday that he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Hoti said in a post on his Facebook account that he has no symptoms except a mild cough.

"I am going to isolate myself for two weeks from today. I will carry out my duties from home," he added.

Kosovo has so far registered 8,799 cases and 249 deaths from COVID-19. There are 3,687 active cases and 4,863 recoveries.

The coronavirus pandemic has claimed more than 686,000 lives in 188 countries and regions since originating in Wuhan, China last December.

The US, Brazil, India and Russia are currently the worst-hit countries in the world.

Over 17.9 million cases have been reported worldwide, with recoveries exceeding 10.6 million, according to figures compiled by US-based Johns Hopkins University.