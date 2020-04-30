Kosovo thanks Turkey for medical aid to battle COVID-19

By Agim Sulaj and Dzihat Aliju

PRISTINA (AA) – Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti thanked Turkey for delivering medical supplies to his country amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, the prime minister's office said Thursday.

In a statement, the office said Kurti received Turkish Ambassador to Kosovo Cagri Sakar and they discussed the latest developments in the fight against COVID-19.

During the meeting, Kurti thanked Turkey for supporting Kosovo in its fight against the outbreak.

Turkey has delivered aid to at least 57 countries, including Kosovo, to help them contain the spread of the virus.

Since first appearing in Wuhan, China last December, the novel coronavirus has spread to at least 185 countries and regions, with the US and Europe the hardest-hit areas.

More than 3.18 million cases have been reported worldwide, with the death toll surpassing 227,000 and more than 971,000 recoveries, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University in the US.

*Writing by Fahri Aksut