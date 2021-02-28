Kosovo’s envoy grasps countries better via photography

By Behlul Cetinkaya

ANKARA (AA) – Kosovo's ambassador to Turkey says his hobby of taking photographs helps him better understand the countries where he works.

"I realize things that I don't normally notice while walking on the streets with a camera. Photographs of people give us information about society. Taking photos while traveling in different places helps us understand history and culture," he told Anadolu Agency.

Dugolli was appointed Kosovo’s ambassador to Turkey in 2019 following assignments in Brussels and Stockholm.

"We know Turkey, but there is a lot to be discovered. It is a country with a very rich cultural heritage and very high tourism potential," he said.

Noting that he encounters many surprises in daily life, he said one of them is the large number of Kosovo-origin people living in Turkey.

– Interest in photography since childhood

Dugolli noted that his relationship with photography, which began at the age of 10, has also played an important role in his professional life.

Photography “often opens up new horizons for me. It makes me see many things more carefully. In addition, photography is a tool that helps us understand the countries we are in.”

Saying that he enjoys taking photographs of streets, landscapes and architecture, Dugolli mentioned that his photographs were also featured in an exhibition with the support of professional photographers, but the opening was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I felt the obligation to open this exhibition with the support and encouragement of people who understand this business. Sometimes sharing means showing that you care. Looking back, I think I didn't take these photos for myself," he added.

Dugolli is also working on learning Turkish even though he does not have time to take classes due to his workload.