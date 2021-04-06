KRG suspends travel to rest of Iraq to combat virus

By Bekir Aydogan

ERBIL, Iraq (AA) – Iraq’s Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) announced late Monday that access between the region and the rest of the country has been suspended as part of measures against COVID-19.

According to the commission for combating the novel coronavirus, transportation services to and from the northern region have been halted.

The commission added that representatives of the United Nations, diplomats and those residing in or receiving treatment in the region and traders would be exempt from the travel restriction if they tested negative for COVID-19.

*Writing by Dilan Pamuk in Ankara