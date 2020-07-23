Kuwait says emir traveled to US for medical treatment

By Sami Anwar Rashad Ahmed and Gulsen Topcu

ISTANBUL (AA) – Kuwait’s emir, Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, 91, has traveled to the US to receive medical treatment, the official KUNA news agency said early Thursday.

Emir had successful surgery Sunday, one day after he was hospitalized.

The royal court had said Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah "temporarily assumed some of the emir's constitutional duties for the duration of the operation and till the [emir's] health event was over."

Last October, Sheikh Sabah, who ruled Kuwait since 2006, conducted “medical checkups” in the US.