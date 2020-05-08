Kuwait, Sudan extend COVID-19 curfews

By Ali Semerci and Omer Erdem

ISTANBUL/KHARTUM, Sudan (AA) – Kuwait and Sudan extended curfews Friday as part of efforts to battle the coronavirus pandemic.

Kuwaiti government spokesman Tariq Al Mazram said the restriction was extended to May 30.

The Gulf nation has 7,208 confirmed virus cases, with 47 deaths and 2,466 recoveries.

Sudan extended its curfew in Khartoum province for 10 days beginning May 9, according to National Health Emergency Committee head Siddiq Tawer.

It declared a curfew in the province from April 18 for three weeks.

Sudan confirmed 1,111 COVID-19 cases with 59 fatalities and 102 recoveries.

In Yemen, 10,000 soldiers were commissioned to ensure the implementation of a night curfew in southern Hadhramaut province, according to a statement by the press office of the Hadhramaut Governorate.

The decision was made to provide security and to suppress a revolt as a result of riots and demonstrations against the curfew in parts of the province.

Virus cases rose to 34 in Yemen with seven deaths and one patient having recovered.

The global death toll from the pandemic surpassed 274,400, with more than 3.9 infections, while recoveries exceeding 1.3 million, according to figures compiled by US-based Johns Hopkins University.

*Writing by Seda Sevencan