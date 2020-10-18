Kuwait, UAE report hundreds of new COVID-19 cases

By Mohammed Yahya Ahmad Mohammed andHacer Baser

ISTANBUL (AA) – Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates Sunday reported hundreds of new coronavirus cases, with a rise in death toll as well.

In a written statement, the Health Ministry of Kuwait said 663 more people were infected with the novel coronavirus and another seven people lost their lives to the disease.

The nationwide case count rose to 116,146 and the death toll hit 701, it added. So far, 107,860 people have recovered from COVID-19 with the addition of 752 fresh recoveries.

In the United Arab Emirates, another 1,215 people caught the virus, raising the total caseload to 115,602. With four more people dying from the disease, the death toll across the nation rose to 463.

So far 107,516 people have recovered,with the recent addition of 1,162 people.

Since appearing in China in late December last year, the coronavirus pandemic has spread worldwide, claiming over 1.11 million lives in 189 countries and regions, and causing nearly 39.9 million infections, according to the latest figures from the US' Johns Hopkins University. Some 27.3 million people have recovered to date.

*Writing by Cansu Dikme