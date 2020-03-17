Kuwait's coronavirus cases rise to 130

KUWAIT CITY (AA) – Kuwait confirmed seven new cases of the coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the total infections to 130, according to the health ministry.



Speaking at a press conference, ministry spokesman Abdullah al-Sanad said the new cases were of Kuwaitis, who recently visited the U.K.



He said a total of 118 cases are currently receiving treatment.



Kuwaiti authorities earlier said 12 people infected with the virus had recovered.



The virus emerged in Wuhan, China last December, and has spread to at least 146 countries and territories. The World Health Organization declared the outbreak a pandemic.



Out of over 183,000 confirmed cases, the death toll now exceeds 7,100, while more than 79,900 have recovered, according to Worldometer, a website that compiles new case numbers.



The current number of active cases is more than 96,000, with 94% in mild condition and 6% in critical condition.



* Bassel Ibrahim contributed to this report from Ankara