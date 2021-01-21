Kyrgyz government resigns after presidential vote

By Nazir Aliyev Tayfur

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan (AA) – The government in Kyrgyzstan resigned Thursday after the country's former prime minister was officially named winner of a recent presidential ballot.

The Presidential Press Center announced that parliament speaker Talant Mamytov accepted the resignations of the cabinet formed three months ago under President-elect Sadyr Japarov when, after days of unrest, he became prime minister.

The temporary government will continue to perform its duty until the new government is formed, added the statement.

Japarov, a former member of parliament, was elected president with 79.2% of votes cast on Jan. 10.

He will be sworn in as the Central Asian nation's sixth president on Jan. 28 in the capital Bishkek.

Upon the resignation of former President Sooronbay Jeenbekov, who served for three years, Japarov applied for presidential candidacy and had resigned as prime minister.