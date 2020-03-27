Kyrgyz leader asks for financial aid to combat COVID-19

By Nazir Aliyev Tayfur

BISHKEK, Kyrygyzstan (AA) – Kyrgyzstan’s president asked Friday for financial aid from international institutions to minimize the effects of coronavirus outbreak on the country’s economy and budget.

According to a statement by the presidential press office, Kyrgyz leader Sooronbay Jeenbekov held separate meetings with the regional and country representatives of the European Union, World Bank, European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, and Asian Development Bank at presidential palace.

Jeenbekov asked for financial aid from the international institutions, stating that the outbreak has negative impacts on the country’s economy and there is a risk of not being able to afford the main items in the budget.

He said they need urgent aid for the public health, food safety and the implementation of measures taken against the novel coronavirus.

On Thursday, the International Monetary Fund announced that it will disburse over $120 million for Kyrgyzstan to fight the crisis caused by the virus.

Kyrgyzstan has reported 56 coronavirus cases so far.

*Writing by Sena Guler