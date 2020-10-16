Kyrgyz parliament accepts president’s resignation

By Nazir Aliyev Tayfur

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan (AA) – Kyrgyzstan's parliament on Friday lifted the state of emergency in the capital Bishkek after the demonstrations turned violent and accepted the resignation of President Sooronbay Jeenbekov.

Under the chairmanship of Kanat Isayev, members of the 120-seat parliament gathered in the capital to discuss the abolition of the state of emergency and Jeenbekov’s resignation at the Ala Archa State Residence.

At the session, the parliament unanimously accepted Jeenbekov’s resignation and lifted the state of emergency in Bishkek.

Kyrgyz Prime Minister Sadyr Zhaparov announced Thursday that he was assuming presidential powers after Jeenbekov resigned earlier.

Jeenbekov had said he would only step down after a new parliamentary election was held and a presidential election announced.

Unrest in the Central Asian nation over a disputed parliamentary election forced Prime Minister Kubatbek Boronov and Parliament Speaker Dastan Jumabekov to step down on Oct. 6.

Boronov was replaced by Zhaparov, who was released from prison by his supporters during protests over the Oct. 4 parliamentary election’s results.

They came after Kyrgyzstan’s election body on Oct. 5 announced the first official results of the elections, which were held the previous day to choose 120 new members of parliament.

Only four out of 16 parties had managed to pass the 7% threshold to enter parliament.

Supporters of other parties that failed to meet the 7% threshold announced their rejection of the results, claiming the electoral process was not fair.

During the protests, demonstrators stormed the parliament and other buildings, clashing with police and demanding fresh parliamentary polls over vote-rigging allegations.

In response, the country's election authority annulled the results.

The clashes between protesters and security forces left one person dead and 590 others injured.

*Written by Erdogan Cagatay Zontur