Kyrgyz president receives Turkish ambassador

By Nazir Aliyev Tayfur

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan (AA) – Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov on Thursday received Turkey’s ambassador to Kyrgyzstan Cengiz Kamil Firat.

Japarov thanked Firat for contributing to the further improvement of political dialogue between the two brotherly countries, according to a statement by the presidency.

Remarking that Turkey is also a strategic partner of Kyrgyzstan, Japarov noted that his country is especially focused on deepening cooperation in the textile, hydroelectric and mining fields.

Firat meanwhile expressed his confidence that Turkish businessmen will continue to invest in Kyrgyzstan.

Stressing that he worked under favorable conditions during his assignment in the country, Firat also wished luck and success to Japarov in his efforts to bring prosperity to Kyrgyzstan.

*Writing by Ahmet Gencturk