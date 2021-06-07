Kyrgyz president set to begin visit to Turkey on Wednesday

By Nazir Aliyev Tayfur

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan (AA) – The president of Kyrgyzstan is set to pay an official visit to Turkey starting Wednesday, an official said.

Sadyr Japarov will meet Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during his three-day official visit, said Dastan Dusekeyev, foreign policy chief for the Kyrgyzstan Presidency.

Dusekeyev said the two leaders will exchange views on current issues as well as bilateral and multilateral cooperation within the framework of the Turkic Council.

Telling how the 5th meeting of the Kyrgyzstan and Turkey Strategic Cooperation High Council will be held with the participation of both presidents, Dusekeyev said the Kyrgyz president will also meet with Turkish Parliament Speaker Mustafa Sentop during his visit.

Japarov will also address businesspeople at the Kyrgyzstan-Turkey Business Forum and will meet with Kyrgyzstan citizens, students, and representatives of NGOs operating in Ankara.